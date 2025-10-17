MP News: Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Seeks Reports On Promotion Quota From Departments By Oct 23 | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Secretary Anurag Jain has sought a report on reservation in promotion before the hearing of the case in the Supreme Court on October 28.

Jain held a meeting with the officials of various departments on Friday and sought details about the representation of different posts by October 23. Before giving a reservation in promotion, the court sought to know the representation of SC/ST in various departments.

In the reports, the departments are required to mention the number of promotions given to each category.

After the meeting, the general administration department sought a report on promotion by October 22 so that complete information may be presented to Jain. The government will present the reports from various departments to the court in the next hearing.

Jain told the officers to prepare the reports on the grounds of the new promotion policy.

The report should also consist of the information about the number of posts each department has and how many promotions have been given to each category, Jain said.

Several departments have prepared their own reports, and a few have yet to do it. The Chief Secretary has directed each department to submit a report.

During the hearing of the case in the court on Thursday, the government sought permission for DPC in various departments.

The court refused to give the permission, saying that the government should first submit a report on the reservation in promotion for the SC/ST category, and then a decision would be taken.

After the promotion policy was prepared, the high court stayed it following a petition filed by an organisation of the general category.

The court is not even giving interim relief to the government over the issue. Now, the promotions in government departments will begin only on the basis of representation of promotion so far given to the SC/ST category.