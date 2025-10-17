Indore News: Man Dies, Friend Hurt In Accident On Bypass | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man was killed while his friend was injured after a speeding car hit them in Tejaji Nagar area late on Thursday night. They were rushed to the hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries. The car driver fled the scene after the incident.

According to police, deceased was identified as Akshay, son of Kailash, a resident of Old Palasia. Police said Akshay and his friend Rajat had gone to Sarvate Bus Stand for a party and were heading to have dinner near the bypass.

When they reached near D-Mart on the bypass, Akshay stopped to relieve himself. As he was returning to his bike, a speeding car suddenly hit him and his friend Rajat. Akshay sustained severe injuries, while Rajat sustained minor injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Akshay succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the errant driver.

Man dies as unidentified vehicle hits bike

A 25-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit his vehicle in Dwarkapuri police station area on Friday evening. The incident occurred around 6:30 pm when he was going towards CAT Road. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Raj Singh Deol, a resident of Dwarkapuri. His family members said that he worked at a garment shop. He was going towards CAT Road from his house when he met with the accident. The family members came to know about the incident when his cousin called his mobile number and the ambulance operator picked up the call and informed him about the incident.

The police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and sent the body for autopsy examination.