Indore News: Dharmendra Bhadoria Case; Gold Worth ₹79 Lakh Seized, Total Assets Reach Nearly ₹25 Crore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The total assets discovered so far in the case of retired excise officer Dharmendra Bhadoria reached nearly 25 crores on Friday.

The Lokayukta, special police establishment, Indore opened one of the four bank lockers of the family. This locker belongs to the accused’s son and his wife in which gold worth Rs 79 lakh was stored. The gold was seized.

SP Lokayukta Rajesh Kumar Sahay said that as part of the investigation, a bank locker belonging to the accused's son Suryansh Bhadoria and his wife Seema Bhadoria at the Bank of Baroda was opened. Officials seized gold ornaments weighing 886 grams, valued at approximately Rs 79,23,698. The locker was opened in the presence of Suryansh Bhadoria. Other lockers remain frozen and will be opened later in the presence of the accused.

“The accused Dharmendra Bhadoria has refused to come to open his lockers, citing health issues. However, we will try to open the lockers on Saturday”, said SP Sahay.

DSP Sunil Talan said that documents recovered show an investment of Rs 27.5 lakh in JC Ventures, located on the seventh floor of Princess Sky Park in Indore. Household items worth Rs 22.78 lakhs were found at a residential property in Gwalior.

The investigation also revealed deposits totalling Rs 5.32 lakh in HDFC Bank, Palasia Branch, in accounts belonging to Bhadoria and his family members. The accused’s son Suryansh and daughter Apoorva have also given Rs 2.87 crore on loan to director of JC Ventures Jitendra Chaudhary.

With this recovery, the total movable and immovable assets discovered so far in the case amount to Rs 24,97,26,859 (approximately Rs 25 crore), all prima facie linked to Dharmendra Bhadoria, added DSP Talan. The initial raid on the premises of Bhadoria was conducted on October 15.