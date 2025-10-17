Indore News: Massive Fire Erupts In Four Tyre Shops In Transport Nagar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in Transport Nagar engulfing four tyre shops, causing panic among nearby people late on Thursday night. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and after nearly four hours of intense efforts, the blaze was finally brought under control.

Due to the severity of the fire, nearby shops were evacuated, and shop owners were called to the site as a precautionary measure. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. However, the exact cause behind the fire is yet not known.

Fire Brigade SI Santosh Dubey said that they received information about the blaze around 12:30 pm. Three fire tenders were dispatched to the spot and within the first two hours, firefighters managed to control raging flames, and by 4 am, the fire was completely extinguished.

According to the Fire brigade, they managed to douse the blaze using 2.64 lakh litres of water. The area has multiple tyre shops, including units where tyre remoulding and repair work is carried out. Several old and new tyres stored in the shop along with the remoulding machines and compressor were destroyed in the blaze.

SI Dubey further said that a major fire had occurred in the same area last year, and this incident once again caused heavy losses, as large quantities of tyres and shop materials were reduced to ashes.