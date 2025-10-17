 Indore News: Massive Fire Erupts In Four Tyre Shops In Transport Nagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Massive Fire Erupts In Four Tyre Shops In Transport Nagar

Indore News: Massive Fire Erupts In Four Tyre Shops In Transport Nagar

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and after nearly four hours of intense efforts, the blaze was finally brought under control

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Massive Fire Erupts In Four Tyre Shops In Transport Nagar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in Transport Nagar engulfing four tyre shops, causing panic among nearby people late on Thursday night. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and after nearly four hours of intense efforts, the blaze was finally brought under control.

Due to the severity of the fire, nearby shops were evacuated, and shop owners were called to the site as a precautionary measure. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. However, the exact cause behind the fire is yet not known.

Fire Brigade SI Santosh Dubey said that they received information about the blaze around 12:30 pm. Three fire tenders were dispatched to the spot and within the first two hours, firefighters managed to control raging flames, and by 4 am, the fire was completely extinguished.

Read Also
MP Shocker! Fake Doctor Nabbed In Morena For Conducting Illegal Fetal Sex Determination
article-image

According to the Fire brigade, they managed to douse the blaze using 2.64 lakh litres of water. The area has multiple tyre shops, including units where tyre remoulding and repair work is carried out. Several old and new tyres stored in the shop along with the remoulding machines and compressor were destroyed in the blaze.

FPJ Shorts
Sportvot x FPJ: Fintech Premier League 2025 Witnesses Thrilling Action
Sportvot x FPJ: Fintech Premier League 2025 Witnesses Thrilling Action
No Foul Play With Zubeen Garg Death: Singapore Police
No Foul Play With Zubeen Garg Death: Singapore Police
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa Crush Sri Lanka By 10 Wickets In Colombo 
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa Crush Sri Lanka By 10 Wickets In Colombo 
Rajasthan Murder Shooters Arrested From Kolkata
Rajasthan Murder Shooters Arrested From Kolkata

SI Dubey further said that a major fire had occurred in the same area last year, and this incident once again caused heavy losses, as large quantities of tyres and shop materials were reduced to ashes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Massive Fire Erupts In Four Tyre Shops In Transport Nagar

Indore News: Massive Fire Erupts In Four Tyre Shops In Transport Nagar

MP News: Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Seeks Reports On Promotion Quota From Departments By Oct 23

MP News: Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Seeks Reports On Promotion Quota From Departments By Oct 23

Indore News: Dharmendra Bhadoria Case; Gold Worth ₹79 Lakh Seized, Total Assets Reach Nearly ₹25...

Indore News: Dharmendra Bhadoria Case; Gold Worth ₹79 Lakh Seized, Total Assets Reach Nearly ₹25...

Indore News: Only Senior Citizens Or Parents Can File Appeals Under 2007 Act, Says High Court

Indore News: Only Senior Citizens Or Parents Can File Appeals Under 2007 Act, Says High Court

MP News: Bail Plea Of All Accused Rejected In Seoni Hawala Loot Case

MP News: Bail Plea Of All Accused Rejected In Seoni Hawala Loot Case