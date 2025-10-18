 Indore News: Dhanteras Holiday For 45K Power Outsource Workers Gets Cancelled
HomeIndoreIndore News: Dhanteras Holiday For 45K Power Outsource Workers Gets Cancelled

Indore News: Dhanteras Holiday For 45K Power Outsource Workers Gets Cancelled

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Indore News: Power Outsource Workers Suspend Dhanteras Strike | Represenatational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After four phases of marathon discussions lasting a total of 14 hours with senior officials of the Madhya Pradesh power administration, the proposed “work stoppage” movement by around 45,000 outsourced electricity workers scheduled for Dhanteras (October 18) and Chaudas (October 19) has been temporarily suspended.

The decision was announced jointly by Manoj Bhargava, state convenor of the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Outsourced Employees Association; Dinesh Sisodiya, general secretary; and Narendra Bhadoriya, senior vice president of Janata Union.

