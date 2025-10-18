Indore News: Dhanteras Holiday For 45K Power Outsource Workers Gets Cancelled

Indore News: Power Outsource Workers Suspend Dhanteras Strike | Represenatational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After four phases of marathon discussions lasting a total of 14 hours with senior officials of the Madhya Pradesh power administration, the proposed “work stoppage” movement by around 45,000 outsourced electricity workers scheduled for Dhanteras (October 18) and Chaudas (October 19) has been temporarily suspended.

The decision was announced jointly by Manoj Bhargava, state convenor of the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Outsourced Employees Association; Dinesh Sisodiya, general secretary; and Narendra Bhadoriya, senior vice president of Janata Union.

Bhargava stated that all outsourced power employees will now perform their duties as usual on Dhanteras and Chaudas. However, a decision regarding whether or not they will take leave on the Diwali holiday (October 20) will be made later Saturday, following a high-level meeting with state government ministers and senior officials.

According to Bhargava, the historic two-hour high-level meeting held on Friday at Vallabh Bhawan Secretariat in Bhopal with additional chief secretary (energy) Neeraj Mandloi and energy secretary Vishesh Garhpale resulted in detailed discussions on all 34 chartered demands, including the key issue of leave encashment for outsourced employees. He noted that consensus was reached on most of the points raised.