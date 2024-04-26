 MP Lok Sabha Election: Special Call Centre To Mobilise Migrant Workers For Voting In Bhikangaon
The initiative came in response to the staggering discrepancy between government-reported migration figures and the ground reality.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 10:15 PM IST
Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): In a proactive move to engage migrant labourers in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a special call centre has been established in the tribal-dominated assembly of Bhikangaon. With 28 dedicated female employees manning the operation, the centre aims to reach out to thousands of tribal voters scattered across different states for employment.

The initiative came in response to the staggering discrepancy between government-reported migration figures and the ground reality. While official records indicate 4,300 individuals leaving Bhikangaon assembly for work, local assessments reveal a much higher count ranging from 8,000 to 10,000. This substantial migration poses a significant challenge for the Election Commission in ensuring inclusive electoral participation.

Bhikangaon assistant election officer, BS Kalesh, emphasised the importance of the call centre, stating that it serves as a crucial link to mobilise migrant workers for voting. By collecting mobile numbers and reaching out to employers in neighbouring states like Gujarat and Maharashtra, efforts are underway to secure paid leave for workers on the polling day, enabling them to exercise their democratic right.

This initiative is particularly pertinent given the low turnout observed in the previous assembly elections, with only 77.81 per cent voting in the Jobat Assembly constituency. The Election Commission's measures, including the establishment of the call centre and outreach efforts, aim to surpass previous turnout rates and foster greater electoral participation among migrant communities. As the Lok Sabha elections approach on May 13, the effectiveness of the call centre in Bhikangaon remains to be seen.

