MP Weather Update: Temperatures Soar Upto 43°C On Polling Day; Heatwave Alert For May 8

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state of Madhya Pradesh experienced intense heat on the day of polling. The daytime temperature ranged between 40 to 43 degrees Celsius. Cities like Bhopal, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Rajgarh, Guna, Betul, Vidisha, and Sagar experienced sharp heat waves.

According to IMD, the weather remained clear in the northwestern and southern parts of the state on Tuesday. Therefore, the impact of the heat intensified. Alerts for a heatwave were also issued on May 8th and 9th.

On Monday, for the first time in the state, the mercury crossed 43 degrees Celsius in 5 cities - Damoh, Tikamgarh, Khajuraho, Satna, and Nowgong. The highest temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nowgong. Damoh, Tikamgarh-Khajuraho recorded 43 degrees, and Satna recorded 43.2 degrees. As a result, hot winds blew in these areas. Prior to this, nights were also warm in many cities.

According to IMD, there is currently an active western disturbance over Iran. Additionally, there are two cyclonic circulations and a trough line. Due to these factors, clouds are also forming.

On May 7th, there was intense heat in western Madhya Pradesh. Some districts in the eastern region experienced light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning, along with strong winds. The situation of thunderstorms will continue on May 8-9. A heatwave will also persist.

Weather Prediction for the next two days:

May 8th: Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Ujjain, Jhabua, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, and Khandwa may experience the heatwave. Meanwhile, clouds may persist in Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, and Umariya.

May 9th: Indore, Ratlam, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Betul, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, and Anuppur districts may experience thunder and lightning.