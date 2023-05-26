 Madhya Pradesh: Mishty Soni bags 8th position in Class XII state merit-list
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 02:51 AM IST
article-image

Seetamau (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Sitamau Public School excelled in 10th & 12th Board Examination with two of its students making it to state and district merit-list respectively.

Mishty Soni made it to the eighth position in the state merit-list by securing 96% in Class 12th examination.

Tanish Aanjana secured 95. 8% in Class X board examination and was placed third in district merit list.

Congratulating the students, principal Shafaq Afshan congratulated students, teachers and parents for this achievement.

