Madhya Pradesh: Mishty Soni bags 8th position in Class XII state merit-list

Seetamau (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Sitamau Public School excelled in 10th & 12th Board Examination with two of its students making it to state and district merit-list respectively.
Mishty Soni made it to the eighth position in the state merit-list by securing 96% in Class 12th examination.
Tanish Aanjana secured 95. 8% in Class X board examination and was placed third in district merit list.
Congratulating the students, principal Shafaq Afshan congratulated students, teachers and parents for this achievement.
