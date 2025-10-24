Indore News: Traffic, Parking Plan Announced For Women’s World Cup Match Between Australia And South Africa

Indore News: Traffic, Parking Plan For Women’s World Cup Match Between Australia And South Africa Announced | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the Women’s International World Cup match between Australia and South Africa at Holkar Stadium on Saturday, the city traffic police have issued a detailed traffic and parking plan. The arrangements will be effective from 1 pm until the end of the match.

According to officials, only vehicles with valid parking passes will be allowed near the stadium. Entry for all other vehicles will be restricted.

Autos and magics will only be permitted for senior citizens and differently-abled persons.

Citizens are urged to use public transport, as parking near the stadium is very limited. City buses will drop spectators near Ghantaghar and High Court Square, from where they can walk to the stadium.

The police have appealed to people to avoid routes from Palasia to Ghantaghar, High Court, and Regal Square; Malwa Mill to Lantern Square and High Court; and Geeta Bhavan to Ghantaghar during match hours.

The traffic diversion plan may be adjusted in real-time depending on crowd movement and traffic pressure.

Entry routes:

People coming from Hukumchand Ghantaghar and Pancham Ki Phel will enter through Janjeerwala Square.

Those arriving from Lantern Square can reach the venue on foot.

Parking for pass holders:

Vehicles with passes for Vivekanand School and Basketball Complex can enter from the Ghantaghar side.

Pass holders for ITC Abhay Prashal, Yeshwant Club Road, and areas around the stadium may enter via Lantern Square.

General parking:

Available at Bal Vinay Mandir School, SGSITS Campus, and Pancham Ki Phel Ground on a first-come, first-served basis.

Traffic restrictions:

The road between Lantern Square and Janjeerwala Square will remain closed for general traffic from 1 pm until the match ends.

Only pass holders and emergency vehicles will be allowed. About an hour before the match concludes, one-way traffic may be permitted on a limited basis.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on MG Road, Racecourse Road, Bhandari Bridge, and Rajkumar Bridge during match hours.

Diversions:

Traffic from Regal Square toward MG Road, High Court, or Palasia will be diverted toward Madhumilan.

Vehicles from Vijay Nagar toward Marimata can move via LIG Square–Patnipura–Pardesipura–Subhash Nagar–Kulkarni Bhata Bridge.

From Malwa Mill, vehicles can reach Janjeerwala or Industry House via Patnipura and LIG Square (AB Road).

Those travelling from Shelby Hospital to Lantern Square can take the New Palasia route near Bafna Bungalow.