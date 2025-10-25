Indore News: 102 Youths Got Appointment Letters In Job Fair |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): 102 youths got the appointment letters in the 17th annual employment fair held at Ravindra Natya Gruh on Friday. Union minister of state for tribal affairs Durgadas Uikey offered the letters to the youths.

The job fair was hosted by Indian Postal Department, Indore region. Besides Uikey, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani and MLA Golu Shukla were also present.

At the employment fair, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually distributed appointment letters to over 51,000 candidates at 40 centres across the country from various central government departments, such as Railways, Finance, Higher Education, Income Tax, and Postal Department.

In the city, 102 candidates were awarded appointment letters, of which 25 were presented by the chief guest union minister Uikey.

In the programme, appointment letters were given to newly recruited candidates from remote places like Khandwa, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Sehore, Ujjain, Dhar, Dewas as well as locals at the city centre in various departments of the Central Government.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, regularly job opportunities are being created to provide employment to the youth through the employment fairs organised every year, through which the youth are getting a golden opportunity to get employment in various prestigious departments of the Government of India.