MPBSE Class XII Result: Three students make it to state merit list

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): MP Board examination results of 10th and 12th were declared on Thursday. Students of Dhar performed well in both examinations.

Three Class XII students secured a place in the state merit list. Leading the pack was Varuni Patidar of Data Hari Public School, Kukshi. He bagged eighth rank in commerce stream.

He was followed by Kalpesh Patidar of Nehru Public Higher Secondary School ninth place in biology stream and Muskan Solanki of New Talent Public School, Rajgarh at 10th position.

As per tribal department report, 18,302 students were registered for Class XII examination in various streams such as commerce, science, agriculture and home science. While 5,959 students secured first division, 3,040 got second and 21 third division.

Muskan Dubey, Saumya Kushwaha, Aman Dubey, Kumkum Bairagi and Pankaj Singh also secured a place in the district merit list. The impressive results this year brought joy and satisfaction to students, parents, and school authorities alike.

