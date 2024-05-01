MP: Mandu's Education Crisis Sparks Concern Over Teacher Shortage; Needs to Revitalise Education System

Mandu (Madhya Pradesh): Mandu, a world-class tourist destination, is grappling with a severe education crisis, raising concerns over the deteriorating quality of education in the region.

Despite its global recognition, Mandu's educational institutions are facing significant challenges, primarily due to a shortage of teachers. The situation has reached a critical point, with Mandu's schools heavily reliant on guest teachers to conduct classes.

This shortage of permanent teaching staff has led to a concerning trend of declining academic performance, with the results of 10th and 12th-grade students plummeting consistently over the past three years. Reports indicate that only 22% of the 145 students at Mandu's Government Higher Secondary School managed to pass their exams, marking a significant decline compared to previous years.

With the reliance on guest teachers, the education system is under immense strain, impacting the quality of learning and academic outcomes for students. Despite the presence of 13 appointed teachers and additional guest teachers in Mandu's Government Higher Secondary School, the results continue to deteriorate, prompting questions about the effectiveness of current educational practices. The situation is exacerbated by the revelation that some guest teachers are receiving salaries without actively contributing to teaching, while others are inadequately prepared for their roles.

This stagnation in the teaching workforce has persisted for five consecutive years, highlighting systemic issues that need urgent attention. As concerns mount over the future of education, calls are growing for swift and decisive action from government authorities. Steps must be taken to address the teacher shortage, improve teaching standards and revitalise the education system.