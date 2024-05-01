MP: Dr. Divya Patidar Receives Prestigious National Talent Award for Social Contribution

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Divya Patidar, an eminent figure in the field of social service, was honoured with the prestigious National Talent Award at a ceremony held at Teen Murti Bhawan in New Delhi.

The event, attended by dignitaries from various domains, recognised outstanding talents from across the nation. Dr Patidar received the award from notable personalities including religious leader Sonam Yonden from Assam, Himalayan Pithadhishvar Swami Virendra Anand Maharaj, Dr Pushpendra Pratap Singh, country head of Asia Shipping, and renowned Bollywood celebrity Sudha Chandran.

Distinguished for her commendable work through her Non Profit Organisation, Patidar focuses on raising awareness about menstruation, providing period education and promoting health and hygiene among women. Despite winning several beauty pageants such as 'Mrs India', 'Mrs Universe Central Asia', 'Mrs Eurasia' and 'Queen of Galaxy', she has chosen the path of social service over a career in Bollywood.

A graduate of IIM Indore and an alumnus of IIT Guwahati, Dr Patidar expressed her commitment to national interest and social welfare. "Respect is not just an inspiration but also increases the responsibility to do good work towards social welfare. This is what I am passionate about and will always continue to be.", said Dr. Patidar