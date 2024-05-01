 MP: Dr. Divya Patidar Receives Prestigious National Talent Award for Social Contribution
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Dr. Divya Patidar Receives Prestigious National Talent Award for Social Contribution

MP: Dr. Divya Patidar Receives Prestigious National Talent Award for Social Contribution

The event, attended by dignitaries from various domains, recognised outstanding talents from across the nation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 11:34 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Divya Patidar, an eminent figure in the field of social service, was honoured with the prestigious National Talent Award at a ceremony held at Teen Murti Bhawan in New Delhi.

The event, attended by dignitaries from various domains, recognised outstanding talents from across the nation. Dr Patidar received the award from notable personalities including religious leader Sonam Yonden from Assam, Himalayan Pithadhishvar Swami Virendra Anand Maharaj, Dr Pushpendra Pratap Singh, country head of Asia Shipping, and renowned Bollywood celebrity Sudha Chandran.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After A Drop In Voter Turnout, CEO Anupam Rajan Takes Tractor Ride To...
article-image

Distinguished for her commendable work through her Non Profit Organisation, Patidar focuses on raising awareness about menstruation, providing period education and promoting health and hygiene among women. Despite winning several beauty pageants such as 'Mrs India', 'Mrs Universe Central Asia', 'Mrs Eurasia' and 'Queen of Galaxy', she has chosen the path of social service over a career in Bollywood.

A graduate of IIM Indore and an alumnus of IIT Guwahati, Dr Patidar expressed her commitment to national interest and social welfare. "Respect is not just an inspiration but also increases the responsibility to do good work towards social welfare. This is what I am passionate about and will always continue to be.", said Dr. Patidar

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: BJP Mahila Morcha Conference in Ratlam Highlights Women's Support in Achieving Historic Victory

MP: BJP Mahila Morcha Conference in Ratlam Highlights Women's Support in Achieving Historic Victory

MP Lok Sabha Elections: 'BJP Achieved Historic Milestones', Says Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda...

MP Lok Sabha Elections: 'BJP Achieved Historic Milestones', Says Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda...

MP: Mandu's Education Crisis Sparks Concern Over Teacher Shortage; Needs to Revitalise Education...

MP: Mandu's Education Crisis Sparks Concern Over Teacher Shortage; Needs to Revitalise Education...

MP: Dr. Divya Patidar Receives Prestigious National Talent Award for Social Contribution

MP: Dr. Divya Patidar Receives Prestigious National Talent Award for Social Contribution

MP: Abducted Dentist Rescued With ₹7.5Lakh Ransom; 3 Accused Arrested

MP: Abducted Dentist Rescued With ₹7.5Lakh Ransom; 3 Accused Arrested