 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After A Drop In Voter Turnout, CEO Anupam Rajan Takes Tractor Ride To Appeal Sehore Villagers To Vote In Phase-3
A rally of more than 100 tractors was taken out in Bilkisganj to spread the message of voter awareness.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 06:35 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As Madhya Pradesh witnessed a drop in voter turnout in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha Election, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan held a team meeting and decided to conduct awareness drive.

In the campaign held in Sehore on Wednesday, Rajan was seen taking a tractor drive, urging villagers to cast their vote in phase-3 due in Bhopal and other constituencies.

A rally of more than 100 tractors was taken out in Bilkisganj to spread the message of voter awareness. Rajan was seen taking a tractor ride from CM Rise School and reached the main venue.

In the same series, the motorcycle rally organised in village Kankar Kheda was flagged off by Anupam Rajan.

“Chalo Booth Ki Aur'' campaign has been started in all the polling stations of Vidisha and Bhopal Lok Sabha parliamentary constituencies in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections-2024.

Rajan said that people should take an active part in strengthening Indian democracy by voting fearlessly by reaching their polling booths on May 7 and 13 in Sehore district. He said that voters are the carriers of the rich democratic traditions of prosperous India.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: LoP Umang Singhar Say 'Greed Of Post' Saw MLA Ramniwas Rawat Switch Sides...
article-image

Rajan said that during the voting, tight security arrangements have been made in the polling stations. Keeping in view the summer season, arrangements for shade, water and seating have been made in all the polling stations. He said that whenever you go to vote, you must carry an identity document. Rajan honoured voters above 85 years of age and disabled voters by presenting them with flowers, shawl and gave EPIC cards to young voters. He also administered the oath to the voters present to vote.

Collector and District Election Officer Praveen Singh said that Sehore district has to be made number one in the state by conducting 100 percent voting. The duty of additional staff has been imposed in polling stations so that voters do not have to wait for their turn for long.

