 Indore : Cong gives Nari Samman Scheme form to BJP Mahila Morcha prez
City Congress spokesperson Vivek Khandelwal and RTI cell head Girish Joshi met Shailja Mishra, president of BJP Mahila Morcha, and gave her the form to fill along with giving her information about the scheme.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Promoting the ambitious scheme ‘Nari Samman Yojana’ announced by Kamal Nath, city Congress leaders approached the president of BJP Mahila Morcha and asked her to fill the form to get the benefits of the scheme if the Congress is voted to power.

“We asked the BJP leader to submit the form and to get the benefit of the scheme. There are about 2.5 crore women in the state who are being kept out of Shivraj’s Ladli Behna scheme as the women of age 23 to 60 are not being taken in the scheme,” Joshi said.

On the other hand, about 4.30 crore women of the state will be benefitted by our scheme and will get Rs 1,500 per month as Nari Samman, as well as gas cylinder will be provided for Rs 500, which is currently being sold for 1,100 rupees, 100 units of electricity would be free and 200 units of electricity will be given at half rate when Congress is voted to power, they said.

