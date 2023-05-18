Maharashtra: MVA slams BJP president J P Nadda over comment on next Mumbai mayor

BJP president J P Nadda | PTI

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Thursday slammed BJP President JP Nadda for his assertion that the next Mumbai mayor will be from his party.

At a meeting of party’s grassroot workers on Wednesday, Nadda called upon the party to work with full strength to ensure that the next BMC mayor is from the BJP.

Patole: Nadda has no standing within his own party

State Congress president Nana Patole said that Nadda has no value in his own party and he couldn’t even save it from the drubbing received in Karnataka.

“It’s strange that the national president of the BJP should be talking about city mayor elections. It seems next he will be deciding who will be village panchayat sarpanchs,” said Patole.

First hold and contest BMC elections says NCP

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said that to get its mayor, the BJP should first contest the BMC elections, but they are avoiding it as they will lose. “An internal survey of BJP has shown that if polls are held now, they will lose as getting Shinde on board has not gained them any voters, and instead they have lost their credibility after orchestrating the political coup,” said Crasto.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut dismissed the BJP president’s predictions saying, “Wherever Nadda goes, his party loses the elections. The latest example is Karnataka”.