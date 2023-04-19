Mumbai: BMC election likely to take place around Diwali

File Photo

The Bombay High Court has upheld the state government’s decision to keep 227 electoral wards in the upcoming BMC election, but it will take the civic administration more than four months to complete the pre-poll process. That means the election will be held sometime around Diwali, in November.

The administration will have to follow the ward reservation process on the basis of gender and caste, prepare ward-wise electoral lists, call suggestions and objections on ward reservation. It will have to invite tenders for erection of booths and arrange equipment and electoral staff.

The administration will also have to prepare for the monsoon and festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri.

Last year, the BMC twice conducted the ward reservation lottery and called for suggestions and objections. Approximately 300 employees were roped in for the election work, which cost around Rs50 lakh. The municipality will have to complete these processes all over again.

The term of corporators ended on March 7, 2022. For the first time in 40 years an administrator – BMC commissioner Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal – started running the municipality. The MVA government then increased the number of wards by nine. The Shinde-Fadnavis government reversed that order and again made it 227.