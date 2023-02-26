Mumbai: 'To end clout of certain contractors, we must win BMC elections,' says CM Eknath Shinde | Screengrab/mybmc My Mumbai Youtube

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that rather than attempting to transform Mumbai into Shanghai, the city should instead concentrate on becoming a model for other cities around the world.

He was speaking at a public function where he launched works on 320 different projects in Mumbai.

Must end clout of 'certain contractors'

Shinde added that in order to end the "clout of certain contractors" and give the populace better roads and services, they must win the elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

"There is no need to dream of making Mumbai like Shanghai. We need to make the city of international standard. We are also setting up several sewage treatment plants which would treat the used water and release only clean water into the sea," he said.

Shinde further said he will not respond to criticism as he prefers to work rather than talk.

"If you level one allegation against me, I will carry out 10 good works in Mumbai city in response," he said.

The chief minister also took a dig at Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut's daily morning media interaction, comparing it to a "mill siren".

"Earlier, Mumbai used to have mill sirens to which everyone used to pay attention. Now, there is only one siren and nobody needs to pay any attention to it," he quipped without taking Raut's name.

'Mumbaikars will have to face annoyance': Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that because several projects were being started at once, Mumbai residents would experience annoyance and traffic congestion in the coming months

"But once all the roads are properly constructed, there will be no traffic jams and pollution will be under control," he said.

"Whatever work we try to start in Mumbai, some people immediately react and claim the same work was started by them. This is a very wrong and unhealthy habit," Fadnavis said, apparently targeting the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led state government.

(With PTI inputs)