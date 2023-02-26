'BJP and Owaisi are Ram and Shyam ki Jodi': Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut | ANI

While taking a dig at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the BJP and Owaisi are 'Ram and Shyam ki Jodi'.

While speaking to ANI about Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary, Raut said that Savarkar was a legend of Maharashtra and the Centre should award him the Bharat Ratna.

"Veer Savarkar was a legend of Maharashtra. He is the brave son of Maharashtra. Central Government should give Bharat Ratna to him," he said.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest all elections in Maharashtra, said its chief Asaduddin Owaisi on the first day of the party's national convention in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

“We will contest the parliamentary election, including the Aurangabad seat. The decision on other seats will also be taken in time,” he said.

Mumbai | BJP & Asaduddin Owaisi are 'Ram and Shyam ki Jodi'. Shiv Sena will fight alone. Veer Savarkar was a legend of Maharashtra. He is the brave son of Maharashtra. Central Government should give Bharat Ratna to him: Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/ZaQDeDQY0G — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

Shiv Sena (UBT) kickstarts Shivgarjana, Shivsamvad mass campaigns

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) launched a weeklong "Shivgarjana" and "Shivsamvad" campaign in Maharashtra on Saturday to bolster the spirits of local workers and the populace, a week after losing the party name and symbol.

From February 25 to March 3, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) and other frontal organisations, including Mahila Aghadi and Yuva Sena, will tour various locations in small groups that will spread out across all 35 districts.

Given that the Budget Session begins on February 27, Maharashtra legislators are not currently participating in any of the two campaigns.

The Sena (UBT) MPs, on the other hand, are a part of the statewide political campaign that chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut and others have dubbed the "opening of the 2024 polls campaign."

Read Also Asaduddin Owaisi in Navi Mumbai: AIMIM will contest all polls in Maharastra