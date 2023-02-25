Navi Mumbai: 'AIMIM to focus on upcoming BMC elections,' says Owaisi | FPJ

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the party will focus on the upcoming BMC election and other elections in Maharashtra. However, he did not disclose the alliance with any regional party for the upcoming election.

Owaisi was speaking to the media before the first two-day national convention of the party began on February 25 in Navi Mumbai.

The second day of the convention will be held in Chembur. More than 1,300 office bearers, MLA, MP, MLC, corporators and state president will attend.

No plans to meet Uddhav Thackeray

Meanwhile, Owaisi refused any possibility to meet Uddhav Thackeray amid regional parties coming together to contest the 2024 parliament election. He said that he would prefer to meet the family of Junaid and Naseer instead of visiting Matoshri.

Owaisi alleged that the Sakal Hindu Samaj has backing from the government and now they will wait if the police take suo moto action in hate speeches.

