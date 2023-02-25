Remote areas of Navi Mumbai to get CCTV cameras | Pixabay

As part of the safety measures and crime detection, a total of 36 CCTV cameras will be installed in sectors 22 and 24 of Turbhe Gaon. The project, which is estimated to cost ₹ 50 lakhs, will be carried out by MLA funds.

Project will be carried out by MLA funds

During the inauguration function of the Ramatanu Mata Maidan in Turbhe Gaon Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre said, "I want Navi Mumbai to be a safe city. Apart from installing CCTV cameras in every section of Belapur constituency with my MLA funds, CCTV cameras will be installed in Turbhe Division and the work has been started,” said Mhatre. She added that earlier CCTV cameras were installed only in Vashi and Sanpada areas.

Mhatre further added that CCTV cameras will be installed in schools, colleges, parks, lakes, bus depots, railway station premises, chowks, government offices, hotel premises, markets, and other public places in Navi Mumbai.

With CCTV cameras monitoring stations located within the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate through the local police station, the MLA hopes that it will help in solving crimes in the city at a faster speed. She also emphasized that these CCTV cameras will keep an eye on sensitive places in Navi Mumbai and will help in catching criminals.