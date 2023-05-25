Indore : Govt employee, two CSC staffers arrested by Lokayukta

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Indore Lokayukta team on Wednesday trapped a government employee and two persons working at Common Service Centre (CSC) in Burhanpur.

In the first incident, Lokayukta team acting on a complaint lodged by Arjun Padme, 30, of Nimbola village in Burhanpur trapped Jayant Choudhary, 32, an assistant Grade-III employee posted at Assistant Commissioner, Tribal Affairs and Tribal Welfare Department, Burhanpur.

The complainant in his complaint claimed that Choudhary was demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000 for releasing a relief amount of Rs 2 lakh under the provisions of the SC/ST Act.

After verification of the complaint, Lokayukta trapped Jayant Chaudhary red-handed accepting a bribe. He was booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. In another case, the Lokayukta team trapped two persons including Ankit Verma, 37, district manager,

CSC Centre, Burhanpur district and Ashfaq Mohammed, 32, proprietor, Shanwara village situated Adhar Seva Kendra (ASK), Burhanpur.

One Zia-ul-Haq Ansari, of Ward No 24 in Burhanpur lodged a complaint claiming that the duo was demanding Rs 1.2 lakh to prepare his ID for Aadhar Card Registration Centre.

After verification, it was found that the complaint was correct. A team of Lokayukta police caught the accused duo red-handed with bribe money.

A case was registered against them under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120(B) of IPC.

