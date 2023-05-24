MP: Under Ladli Lakshmi Yojana 17 girls from Indore division to visit Wagah border

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana, 120 girls will be takencon a tour of Wagah-Hussainiwala (Punjab) on June 1.

This initiative has been taken under ‘Maa Tujhe Pranam’ programme, which will last a week.

“Out of 120 girls, three girls are to be selected from Indore, while total 17 girls will be selected from Indore division for the tour. Every other arrangement related to the trip will be made by the Women and Child Development,” said Ramniwas Budholiya, joint director, WCD.

Criteria to select beneficiaries

Priority will be given in taking excellent achievers on excursions. Beneficiaries must be studying in Class 9 to Class 12. Priority will be given to such girls whose economic condition is not good. Consent in writing from the parents to go on a tour is a must.

Total number of beneficiaries

Indore - 03

Alirajpur - 04

Khandwa - 02

Khargone - 02

Jhabua - 02

Dhar - 02

Badwani - 02

Burhanpur - 02

