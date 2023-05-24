Madhya Pradesh : Man held for objectionable post on social media in Khargone

Representative image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh) : Man held for objectionable post on social media Khargone, May 24 (PTI) A man has been arrested on the charge of promoting enmity between different groups through an offensive social media post in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a complaint, police on Tuesday took accused Badal Choube into custody for allegedly making objectionable comments against "Hindu deities and Brahmins" on social media, said sub-inspector Anil Nigwal of Maheshwar police station.

Choube has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (2) (making statements conducing to public mischief), he said.

The complainant said he was upset by the comments against Hindu deities and the Brahmin community. A protest was also organised on this issue, he said.