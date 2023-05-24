Madhya Pradesh: 3 killed after bus carrying people to CM’s event overturns in Umaria

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Three people killed and others were injured after a bus overturned due to tyre burst on the National Highway over bridge in Umaria. The accident took place km before the venue of the Chief Minister’s program. The bus was taking the passengers to participate in the Chief Ministers program.

After this accident, there was a situation of jam on the road. A passer-by informed the police. After getting the information, the police reached the spot and kept trying to open the jam on the road. Collector Krishna Dev Tripathi has confirmed that 3 people have died in the incident, eight people are admitted in Umaria district hospital. Some people have referred to Jabalpur.

After a lot of effort, the police and the local people tried to lift the bus, due to which the road could be opened.