Bhopal: Three stab 26-year-old to death in Chhola

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons allegedly stabbed a 26-year-old man to death due to some personal dispute in Chhola locality on Tuesday evening, the police said.

Station house officer (SHO) of Chhola police station, Rajesh Tiwari said that the man who was killed by the accused trio has been identified as Sunil Malviya (26). He was passing through Shankar Nagar of Chhola locality of the city, when he was accosted by three of his foes, named Sunil Mourya, Nick Mourya and Rohit Rajak.

Malviya landed in a dispute with the trio over some old issue. Sunil and Nick allegedly assaulted Malviya physically, after which Rajak tamed him. Following this, Sunil and Nick flashed their knives and stabbed Malviya in his stomach and thighs. Malviya began bleeding, while the accused trio fled the spot.

Malviya was rushed to the Hamidia hospital by the locals, but the doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. The cops were informed, who have registered a murder case against the accused trio and efforts are on to nab them.

