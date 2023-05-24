Shocking video! Ticket conductor suddenly dies of heart attack in bus from Indore to Pune |

A bus conductor travelling on the Indore to Pune route earlier this May suffered a heart attack and succumbed to it. The chilling moment of his death was caught on camera purportedly by the CCTV camera installed in the public transport.

The chilling video has surfaced online. It shows the bus conductor getting uneasy while being seated. Later, he loses control over his body and painfully slides towards his left and leans on a woman passenger seated there. The video also shows the conductor's eyes functioning abnormally at the minute and ceasing looking upwards. Seconds later, passengers try attending him to realise he is no more.

According to reports, the bus conductor was identified as 40-year-old Kumawat and the incident took place on the afternoon of May 20. Kumawat's health suddenly deteriorated when the bus was near the Badhwani area in Madhya Pradesh.

One of the passengers tried to assist the conductor, however, it was noted that by then Kumawat had already passed away. When rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors examined his pulse and stated that he was brought dead. Reportedly, a lifesaving technique Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was also administered on the man, however, it failed to rescue the 40-year-old's life.