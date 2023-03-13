Pune: Class 10 student dies of heart attack | Photo Credit: Pinterest

Days after a wrestler in Pune died due to a heart attack, a Class 10 student died due to a heart attack while she was talking to her friends in Pune's Indapur on March 12.

As per the report by Maharashtra Times, the deceased has been identified as Srushti Ekad (Age: 16, Resident: Sarsewadi, Indapur). She was in Class 10 at a Narayandas Ramdas High School in Indapur. She died before she could give her last paper which was on March 13. After she collapsed, she was taken to the hospital by her family members but she was declared dead.

This is not the first case of a heart attack in the recent past. Several videos of youth collapsing and dying due to heart attacks are doing rounds on social media.

Last week, a wrestler named Swapnil Padale died after working out in Marunji's Mamasaheb Mohal Kusti Sankul in Pune's Marunji. He was taken to hospital after he collapsed in the gym. However, he was declared dead by the doctors.

Meanwhile, a recent publication in the European Heart Journal, a publication of the European Society of Cardiology, provided the first evidence that ozone levels above the World Health Organization (WHO) limit are significantly associated with an increase in hospital admissions for heart attacks, heart failure, and stroke (ESC). Even ozone concentrations below the WHO threshold have been related to deteriorating health.

(With inputs from agencies)