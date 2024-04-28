Chennai Baby Rescue VIDEO: Toddler Hanging From Roof Miraculously Saved By Neighbours Forming Human Pyramid

Screenshot from the video showing the toddler saved by members of the society in a daring and dramatic rescue effort | X

A miraculous rescue was witnessed and executed by people of a society who saved a toddler from falling to death after the toddler accidently reached the edge of a roof in Chennai. The toddler accidently fell over a plastic sheet cobering a roof and would have fallen to the ground had the alert and brave people of the housing society not come to the rescue of the child.

A video of the dramatic incident and the rescue operation surfaced on social media platform X on Sunday (April 28).

This incident was reported in Chennai, where a toddler was saved after he accidently fell over a plastic sheet cobering a roof. #chennai pic.twitter.com/lo26IPrfMW — Payal Mohindra (@payal_mohindra) April 28, 2024

The people of the society had even spread out a large cloth to make sure the baby is caught in case he falls. However, a few brave men got together and rescued the toddler before that could happen.

Nail-biting video shows a toddler hanging on a plastic sheet at a residential apartment in Chennai. He was safely rescued by one of the neighbours, who showed the courage to grab the baby in time. pic.twitter.com/0iMfhfcYIu — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) April 28, 2024

The men formed a human pyramid and one of them at the top snatched the toddler to safety. There was a loud round of applause when it happened as the man snatched the boy from the jaws of death.

The people were jubiliant when the toddler was finally safe. The toddler is alright and the parents of the toddler thanked the people of the society profusely for saving the life of the child.