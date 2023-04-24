Madhya Pradesh: 30-yr-old teacher collapses after heart attack in Shujalpur, dies

Representative Image

Shujalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old teacher of St Alphonsa School, Akodiya village in Shujalpur died after sudden heart attack on Sunday. As per information, Anju Thomus, 30, hailed from Kerala. A day earlier, she had participated in community prayer along with colleagues. The police said that on Friday, Anju had complained of chest pain. On Sunday, she suffered a heart attack and collapsed. She was rushed to a hospital but died on the way.

The body was later sent to city civil hospital for post mortem. On being informed, Convent School staff reached the hospital and expressed grief. Her family members were informed and the body was sent to her native place for last rites. The exact reason behind her death would be ascertained only after receiving autopsy report, said the police.

A case was registered with Shujalpur police station and later transferred to Akodia police station for further investigation. School manager said that Anju was to leave for Kerala on Monday evening along with colleagues.A pall of gloom descended on the school. Teachers and students were in a state of shock over her death.