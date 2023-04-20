MP: Digvijaya hits at BJP govt after 'ineligible RSS members' get job under the PESA Act in Shujalpur

Shujalpur (Shajapur): Senior Congres leader Digvijaya Singh launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party after state government hired 1,000 'ineligible RSS members' under the PESA Act.

He was speaking to the media at Shujalpur tehsil in Shajapur district.

Singh, along with his convoy, reached the Tapovan complex located on City Mandi Road, where he offered floral tribute to Pandit Leeladhar Joshi, the first chief minister of Madhya Bharat and former minister of state for industry, Vidyadhar Joshi.

Congress Seva Dal national organiser Mahendra Joshi, Congress district president Yogendra Singh Bunty, and others were also present with Singh.

Raising a question over the tweet about RSS's subsidiary organisations helping to distribute medicines and food grains worth Rs seven crores during the pandemic, Singh said that the unregistered organisation does not have an account, so from which account was this amount spent?

“I had sought the answer from the finance minister, this amount is black money, and in this case, a case should be registered under the Money Laundering Act,” the Congress leader said.

Singh also confronted the BJP-led central and state governments over many other burning issues, including the ongoing border conflict with China, high inflation, and unemployment under the Modi government.

Singh cited the country's defence minister and Army Chief’s statement about China occupying India's land, contradicting the Prime Minister’s clean chit to China.

On the law and order situation in the state, Congress leader accused state Home Minister Narottam Mishra and said that the BJP government has a menu card for every work. Earlier, the rate of revolver licences in the Home Minister's office was Rs 2 lakh. Now, as soon as the elections are near, the licence fee for a revolver has been raised to Rs 5 lakh.

He also questioned the timing of the launch of the Ladli Behna Yojana and 50 per cent reservation for women in the state, saying why it took 20 years to launch the scheme.

He said that the BJP gives false assurances. Earlier, unemployment allowance was given by the Congress government, which was stopped by the BJP government. Now, as soon as the elections come, unemployment allowance is being implemented, in which many types of rules will be imposed.

He also targets Shujalpur MLA and state school education minister Indar Singh Parmar, Digvijaya Singh said that there were 1.21 lakh government schools in the state until five years ago. Now these numbers have come down to 92 thousand. In the last five years, as many as 29,281 schools were closed, in which children of poor families used to study and now those children have no option, but to go to private schools.

Now why is Scindia not coming on the road for a guest teacher?

Raising questions on the worse condition of gaushalas, Digvijaya Singh said that the one who left the Congress was the Zamindar Raja Maharaja.

Targeting Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, he said that he was angry with the Congress, while leaving Congress, he said that he did not fulfil the promises, but now even after becoming a minister in the BJP, why he is not fighting to get a loan waiver and rights to guest teachers.

