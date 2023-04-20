Bhopal: Special arrangements to protect animals from heat at Van Vihar

Van Vihar National Park Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To provide respite from the scorching hot weather to the animals at Van Vihar National Park here, the authorities have begun making appropriate arrangements like setting up water coolers, fans, and grass curtains here.

Not only the citizens but also the animals are bearing the brunt of the heat in Bhopal. To protect themselves, people have started to use air conditioners and coolers. Similarly, to protect animals from the wrath of hot weather, the Van Vihar authorities too have braced themselves.

Fans and coolers will be installed in the enclosures for the animals, and several arrangements will be made to provide them with ample drinking water.

The temperature in Bhopal is nearing 40 degrees Celsius and the effect of heat is expected to increase in the coming days. So, the Van Vihar management is now focusing on saving the animals from the heat. Fan coolers will be installed for animals kept in the enclosure. The doors of the enclosures will be covered with curtains and grass covers will also be put on the windows.

Director of Van Vihar National Park, Padma Priya Balakrishnan told ANI, "The mercury is rising, and the wildlife animals kept here are troubled due to the heat. So, arrangements have been made for the animals here to overcome the scorching heat. Curtains, water coolers and fans have been arranged for the animals kept in captivity to protect them from heat." The Director of Van Vihar National Park also said, "Water pools have been arranged, green nets were applied over water and sheds have also been made to protect them from the sun. Besides, adequate water arrangements will be made for the animals during the summer." the director added.

"Drinking water facility has been arranged at different places in the park for the herds of langurs, peacock, sambar, deer, wild boar etc. Along with this, in view of the heat, a slight change has been made in the bears' diet. Arrangements are being made to give them water-rich fruits," Balakrishnan said.

A tiger and a panther were also seen taking a rest in the water cooler at the national park.

"Tigers get much troubled in summers owing to their thick fur," said Deputy Director, Sameer Sinha, adding that there are currently 8 tigers at Van Vihar.

"So, water holes have been dug and water has been filled in them so that free-roaming animals like tigers get relief from summers," Sinha said.

Sinha also said that for the herbivores, the fodder is mixed up with several other plants to provide the animals with the required nutrition. "We add berseem (crop fed to animals), MP Chary and Sudana nutritional animal food to the fodder," he said.

Sinha informed that different plans are made for animals in every season. The summer plan is also ready, but will not give all the facilities to the animals at once. As the summer progresses, the same facilities will be provided.

Sinha also said that when summer reaches its peak, it will be easy for the animals to adapt to the environment.

