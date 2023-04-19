 Bhopal: Youth kills self after scoring low marks in competitive exam
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 09:17 PM IST
Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his house in Mohini Nagar of Misrod on Tuesday, the police said.

The youth was suffering from depression according to his family members and that is why he took the extreme step, the police added.

Station house officer of Misrod police station Ras Behari Sharma said that the deceased was Raghvendra Choudhary (23), a UPSC aspirant who was preparing for other competitive exams too. His relatives told the police that exam’s results were declared three days before he took the extreme step in which failed to get cut-off score by four numbers.

Choudhary slid into depression but did not open up before anyone. On Monday night, he went to sleep after dinner. On Tuesday, when he did not come out of his room, his family members went to his room, only to find him hanging.

The police were informed who rushed to the spot and sent his body for post-mortem. Investigations are on in the case, SHO Sharma said.

