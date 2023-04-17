 Maharashtra: Teen commits suicide after being reprimanded for failing in exam
Maharashtra: Teen commits suicide after being reprimanded for failing in exam

Pushkar Ratan Gajbhiye had failed in the Class 9 examination and was reprimanded by his father

PTIUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Upset about the scolding, the boy hanged himself from the ceiling fan with a scarf | Representational Image

Nagpur: A 14-year-old boy committed suicide after he was allegedly reprimanded by his father for failing in an examination in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in New Indora area under Jaripatka police station on Saturday, an official said.

Pushkar Ratan Gajbhiye had failed in the Class 9 examination and was reprimanded by his father, he said.

Upset about the scolding, the boy hanged himself from the ceiling fan with a scarf, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

