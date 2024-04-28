SHOCKING! Man Dies Months After Son Brutally Assaults Him In TN's Perambalur; CCTV Video Shows Father Was Repeatedly Punched & Kicked On The Face

Screenshot from the disturbing video showing a son assaulting his father in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur | X

In a shocking incident that highlights the need to protect elderly parents and have strict laws against children who physically assault their parents or a parent, a businessman's property-hungry son was seen relentlessly hitting him and punching him on the face brutally in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur. So severe was the beating that the old businessman in Perambalur was admitted to a hospital for treatment and died within months of the assault.

The son repeatedly punched and then kicked his father on the face. In fact, he did not even stop when his father fell unconscious due to the assault and picked up an object to hit him further before he was stopped by others in the house.

Now, a video of the assault has gone viral on social media platform X that has caused an uproar over the incident. Netizens demanded strict action against the son for punching and thrashing his father.

According to media reports, the son has been identified as K Santhosh who is 40 years old. He attacked his father, A. Kulandaivelu, who was 63 years old. The father was the owner of Sri Amirtha Sago Industries. The son allegedly thrashed the father brutally as he wanted the old man to give him the control of a rice mill.

CCTV Footage Captured The Assault

The brutal assault took place at Kulandaivelu’s residence in Krishnapuram which is in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur. It happened on February 16. After the assault, the 63-year-old Kulandaivelu was admitted to a hospital. He returned home months later but died on April 18, allegedly due to the shock and the trauma that the beating caused.

TW: Violence



Sons beats father to death for property. This monster needs to be arrested ASAP



Age of the son named Santhosh is 40 years old and lived with his wife and had a dispute with his father Kulanthaivelu in Perambalur, Tamil Nadu over property!pic.twitter.com/d0OM0Nw0oO — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) April 28, 2024

Police Complaint

Though the father had filed a police complaint regarding the incident, he had withdrawn the complaint later. However, after Kulandaivelu died on April 18, the family members filed a complaint against him too. He was arrested on April 25 after the video went viral and has been sent to judicial custody till May 5, according to reports.