MP: Patwari & Wife Beat Elderly Father With Sticks, Chain Him & Lock Him In Room; Disturbing Pictures Surface

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was inflicted with third-degree torture by his son and daughter-in-law in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, police said on Saturday. The accused son allegedly beat his father with sticks and would keep him in chains, confined in a room.

The neighbors secretly recorded the video, clicked the pictures of the brutality against the old man, and alerted the local police.

According to information, the incident pertains to the Jai Shri Colony of Sheopur. The accused, identified as Hemant Mittal, a Patwari in the Revenue Department, was suspended two days ago in the case of misappropriation of the flood relief amount, and he has been transferred from Baroda to Vijaypur Tehsil Office. His father is said to be mentally challenged. The neighbors said that the accused and his wife would mercilessly beat the old man daily. When the victim would somehow reach the balcony, crying and screaming for help, the accused couple would drag him, chain him, and lock him in the room.

Kotwali police station in-charge Yogendra Singh Jadaun said that as soon as the police received the videos and pictures of torture by the neighbors, a team was sent for investigation. The accused's son is currently absconding. Necessary action will be taken after a detailed probe.