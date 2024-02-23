 MP: Youths Set Estranged Friend's Luxury Car On Fire At Gwalior Wedding (WATCH)
The incident was captured on CCTV, which revealed the two fleeing from the burning car.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths allegedly set their friend's car on fire during a wedding event in Gwalior due to an ongoing property dispute on Thursday. The incident was captured on CCTV, which revealed the two fleeing after setting the car afire.

The property dealer's Scorpio vehicle was set on fire by his own partner during a wedding event. CCTV footage captured the property partner and his friend fleeing from the burning car. The incident occurred in the Rajnandan Garden area of Khariya Modi in Gwalior.

According to Murad Thana in-charge Madan Mohan Malviya, Shyam Rathore, a property businessman, and his associates were attending a wedding ceremony when the incident happened. Rathore parked his Scorpio in the garden and went inside for dinner. Soon, people shouted and alerted everyone that a Scorpio was on fire. By the time Rathore arrived at the site, the vehicle was completely burnt into ashes.

Later, the police arrived at the scene and examined the CCTV footage. Two individuals, identified as Jitendra Rathore and Saurabh Rathore, were seen near the Scorpio before the fire broke out. Malviya mentioned that there has been an ongoing dispute between the two parties regarding property matters, which led to the arson attack on the Scorpio.

A case has been registered based on the property dealer's complaint, and the authorities are currently searching for the suspects.

