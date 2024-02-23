Indore: IOC Depot Manager Robbed At Knife Point In Kalindi Gold City, Thieves Run Away With Cash & Jewells In His Luxury Car

Second Roberry Within 12 Days In Indore: IOC Depot Manager Loses Cash, Jewellery, Car At Knife Point |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of thieves barged into the house of the depot manager of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and robbed him at knifepoint in Indore's Kalindi Gold City in the wee hours of Friday. The thieves held the family hostage and made away with cash, car and jewellery.

According to Banganga police, the house of IOC depot manager Pushpendra Mittal (Agarwal), a resident of Kalindi Gold, was targeted by four robbers in the wee hours of Friday. They allegedly entered their home by breaking the door and without wasting a minute, took Pushpendra's family hostage.

Robbers took Pushpendra’s car to escape.

Robbers snatched the neck chain and ring from Pushpendra. They also took out cash and other jewelry. At the time of the incident, Pushpendra's wife, Akanksha, and both sons were also at home. While escaping, the miscreants also took away the Honda City car. Somehow, the family separated themselves from the ropes and then informed the police.

As per the police, the last location of the car was found near Dhar. The miscreants left the car in front of Dhar and ran away. Police have seized the car. The police are continuously chasing the accused on the basis of location. According to the family, the miscreants took away a Honda City car, a gold ring, a chain, other jewelry, and an expensive camera. The total amount involved in the incident is not yet clear.

Similar incident took place in Kanadiya

In a similar incident reported 12 days ago, a house was robbed in Kanadiya, Indore. The perpetrators have not been revealed till now, and yet another incident happened in Kalindi Gold Colony. The police had many important clues in the case of robbery in that house. In the latest case, the last location of the miscreants has been found in Dhar itself. There is a suspicion that the same gang may be involved in this incident as well.