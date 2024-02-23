Indore: BBA Student Sells Stolen Bikes To Fulfil Girlfriend’s Desires |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons including a BBA student were arrested with 10 stolen bikes in the Bhanwarkuan area, police said on Thursday. The BBA student used to sell the stolen bikes at a cheap price to fulfil his girlfriend’s needs. A search is on for their third accomplice.

Bhanwarkuan police station in charge Rajkumar Yadav said that expensive bikes were stolen from the area so a team was constituted by the senior officers to arrest the accused. During the police checking, a person on a bike without a registration number was stopped. The bike rider could not show the documents of the bikes. Police found that the bike recovered from him was stolen from the area on February 14. Later, the accused named Prabhu Singh Bhati, a resident of Rajasthan and who lives in Sarvanand Nagar area of the city was arrested.

Prabhu allegedly confessed to stealing the bikes from the area and said that he had given some bikes to one Kapil Soni, a resident of Khategaon in Dewas district. Yadav said that Kapil is a BBA student from a city college. He used to buy stolen bikes from Prabhu and paid him money online. Kapil’s friend Pawan, who is also a BBA student, was on the run till the filing of the report. Police said that Pawan is on the run with two stolen bikes. So far, 10 bikes stolen bikes from Bhanwarkuan and other areas of the city have been recovered from the accused.