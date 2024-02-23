Indore: Three-Day Fair Of Organic & Millets Products From Feb 23 | Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day fair of organic and millet products will be organised from Friday at Gramin Haat Bazar located at Dhakkanwala Kuan under an Organic Festival.

Farmers and producers doing organic and natural farming will be participating in the fair. Millets products will also be available in the fair. The fair is being organised for coordination between farmers and citizens and farmers will get fair prices for their products while customers will get chemical-free products.

Project director of Agricultural Technical Management Agency (ATMA), Shirley Thomas informed that there will be about 90 stalls in the fair. Markets will be set up by farmers and companies. Seminars will be organised on all three days of the fair. Cow-based farming, organic lifestyle and healthy food will be discussed. The benefits of millet crops in diet will be explained. Cultural programmes will also be organised in the evening on all three days of the fair. Entry into the fair will be free. Any citizen can visit the fair and buy organic, natural and millet products. Millets dishes will also be available in the food court.

Tehsil office at Khudel to start today

The villagers of Khudel tehsil of the district would get the gift of the opening of the tehsil office in Khudel itself on Friday.

The new tehsil office building will be inaugurated on Friday at 10 am by state revenue minister Karan Singh Verma and water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat. With the construction of the tehsil office in Khudel, villagers will no longer have to come to the city for their revenue-related works.

The building has been built at a cost of Rs 6.40 crore. There are 40 rooms in this well-equipped building. CC road has been built around the newly constructed building and from the main road to the building. The construction of the newly constructed building has been completed in 2 years. This office will benefit 60,000 farmers and residents of 49 villages who will not have to travel to the Collectorate in Indore about 40 to 50 kilometres away, for revenue-related works thus saving them precious time. It takes th villagers about 2 hours to reach Indore. One sub-divisional officer (Revenue), one tehsildar, one naib tehsildar, 2 RIs and 15 Patwaris will be working in this office.