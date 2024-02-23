Indore: ‘Legal Problems Of Ayodhyapuri, Nyay Nagar Ext & Pushpa Vihar Residents To Be Removed’

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh has said that the legal hurdles of Ayodhyapuri, Pushpa Vihar and Nyay Nagar Extension will be resolved soon with the cooperation of all the concerned departments.

Collector Singh gave this assurance to the affected people of these colonies, who met him and briefed him about their problems at Residency on Thursday. Over 100 people of Ayodhyapuri, Pushpa Vihar, Nyay Nagar Extension, scheme 171 and scheme no. 177 led by MLA Mahendra Hardiya and IMC’s MIC member Rajesh Udawat met the collector.

The collector said that court cases would be also examined and elected boards would be constituted in these colonies so that further work can be carried out under their supervision. Efforts would be made to resolve all the problems as soon as possible.

Read Also Foreign Journalists Get First Hand Info On Indore's Solid Waste Model

Earlier, the victims narrated their problems related to IDA, IMC and the Cooperative Department wherein the officials of the departments were also present in the meeting. The discussion was held on the issue of de-notification of Ayodhyaprui, amount deposition of Pushpa Vihar. The people affected in Nyay Nagar Extension presented their problem of illegal possession of their plots.

People of Nyay Nagar Extension said the most pressing problem confronting them is of illegal possession of their registered plots and added that in some cases illegal houses have been. built on plots registered in their names. The collector was requested to ensure that such illegal constructions are removed. A request was made to start the process of mutation of the plots so that the genuine plot holders can start building construction.

People of Scheme no. 177 said that the collector has assured regarding de-notification of the colony. An initiative would be taken by the IDA to ask the State Government to issue the de-notification of the scheme. The list of the genuine members of the Devi Ahilya Cooperative Grih Nirman Society, which developed Ayodhyapuri colony, would be released soon.