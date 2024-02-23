 Foreign Journalists Get First Hand Info On Indore's Solid Waste Model
IMC’s initiatives have propelled Indore to its seventh consecutive year as the top-ranking city in cleanliness.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 12:19 AM IST
Foreign reporters see waste management facilities at the trenching ground. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of international journalists visited Indore to witness the city's exemplary solid waste management practices. The team focused on comprehensive overview of the Devguradia Trenching Ground Plant and the strides Indore has made in its cleanliness campaign.

The team explored key facilities at the Devguradia Trenching Ground, including the cutting-edge mechanised Material Recovery Facility (MRF) plant, the bio-Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) plant, and the Waste Processing Plant for Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste.

During the presentation, Smart City CEO Divyank Singh gave details of the city's journey in waste management. He highlighted the transformation from scattered garbage piles to an efficient door-to-door waste collection system, closely monitored through GPS technology.

The initiative has not only made Indore Open Defecation Free (ODF) but has also significantly reduced the environmental impact.

The delegation was particularly impressed with the innovative waste segregation methods, emphasising the decentralised material recovery and dry waste processing at the trenching ground. Indore's waste management success story includes daily collection of six types of waste through 6,000 bins strategically placed across the city.

Additionally, the journalists learned about the construction of a state-of-the-art biogas plant at the trenching ground. This plant, touted as Asia's largest bio-CNG plant, converts wet waste into biogas for use in public transportation, showcasing Indore's commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly solutions.

The journey from a waste-ridden city to a model of cleanliness and sustainability has not only caught the attention of the nation but has now earned international acclaim.

