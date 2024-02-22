Indore: Bharti Singh Spreads Dance Fever In City, Surprises Fans In A Housing Society | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bharti Singh, India’s beloved comedian and the host of Dance Deewane along with the show’s talented contestants Isha Sharma from Madhya Pradesh and Siddharth Dorjee from Assam brought waves of joy and excitement to Indore on Wednesday. The city was swept off its feet as Bharti and the contestants spread laughter, dance, and boundless entertainment.

In the bustling streets of Indore, Bharti engaged with local influencers and explored the lively community of The Empress, a housing society of Nipania, Indore. With her infectious energy, she led impromptu dance sessions drawing in residents to join the dance fiesta with two proficient contemporary dancers. Adding an exciting twist, Bharti introduced a segment where participants had to guess whose iconic hook steps were being performed by the contestants. The challenge sparked excitement as the crowd tried to guess, with winners receiving accolades and applause. Venturing outside the housing society, Bharti enjoyed her time indulging in famous local dishes from Chhapan Dukaan.

Sharing her thoughts on visiting Indore, Bharti Singh says, "It was an absolute delight to experience the warmth and love of Indore. It’s a very peaceful city. I have come to Indore before but this time, it felt different. Meeting the wonderful people of Indore and witnessing their enthusiasm for dance was truly heartening. I am grateful for the immense love and support shown to 'Dance Deewane' and our talented contestants, especially Isha Sharma, who is representing the spirit of Madhya Pradesh. I hope viewers keep showering their love on the show.”

Isha Sharma who hails from Madhya Pradesh said, "The journey to the grand stage of Dance Deewane hasn't been easy. I auditioned several times, facing rejection after rejection, even reaching the final round but falling short. However, this time, luck was on my side. Madhuri ma'am called me the bravest contestant who never gives up. I have poured my heart and soul into this art, and I hope to entertain the viewers with my performances. It is an honour to be making my home state Madhya Pradesh proud and spreading the dance fever in Indore.”