 MP: Jabalpur Cop Refuses To File 3-Yr-Old's Rape Case; Asks Her Mom To 'Modify' Complaint To Avoid Defamation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Jabalpur Cop Refuses To File 3-Yr-Old's Rape Case; Asks Her Mom To 'Modify' Complaint To Avoid Defamation

MP: Jabalpur Cop Refuses To File 3-Yr-Old's Rape Case; Asks Her Mom To 'Modify' Complaint To Avoid Defamation

On Thursday noon, the victim was sleeping alone inside her house. Kalu, who lives in the neighbourhood, entered the room and closed the door from inside.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
MP: Jabalpur Station In-Charge Refuses To File 3-Yr-Old's Rape Case; Says, Will Cause Defamation | FPJ

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a distressing incident that has sparked public outrage, a 3-year-old girl in Jabalpur was reportedly subjected to an attempted rape in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. Shockingly, when the family sought help at the Ghamapur police station on Thursday, the TI allegedly refused to register their complaint, saying it will defame the family.

Additionally, the police station in-charge Pramod Sahu purportedly advised them to modify their complaint, suggesting that they should accuse the perpetrator of merely grabbing the hand of the victim's mother, in order to avoid any kind of defamation. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Man Held For Raping, Assaulting Beautician
article-image

Rape accused is victim’s neighbour

According to information, the victim’s family lives in Hanumangarhi area of Ghamapur. On Thursday noon, she was sleeping alone inside her house. Kalu, who lives in the neighbourhood, entered the room and closed the door from inside. Meanwhile, the girl's aunt caught sight of Kalu entering the house. When she raised an alarm, he ran away. The girl's mother also reached home after hearing the sound. The mother said that her daughter had no clothes on her body.

Station In-charge said, “Don't file a case, go home”

According to the victim's family, they went straight to Ghamapur police station after the incident. Police station in-charge Pramod Sahu said, “Do not file a complaint. Go home.”

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: College Girl Forced To Marry Under Influence Of Toxicants In Ujjain
article-image

People became outrageous

The gravity of the situation escalated when news of the family's ordeal spread throughout the locality, prompting a spontaneous gathering of concerned citizens.  Local MLA and former minister Lakhan Ghanghoria also reached the spot. People raised slogans. The police station in-charge was also surrounded. Seeing the situation worsening, police forces from four other police stations reached the spot. Only after 2 CSPs arrived at the spot , the crowd could be controlled.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹10 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Family Of Deceased in Anuppur Elephant Attack...

MP: CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹10 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Family Of Deceased in Anuppur Elephant Attack...

MP: Jabalpur Cop Refuses To File 3-Yr-Old's Rape Case; Asks Her Mom To 'Modify' Complaint To Avoid...

MP: Jabalpur Cop Refuses To File 3-Yr-Old's Rape Case; Asks Her Mom To 'Modify' Complaint To Avoid...

Bhopal: Renovated 154-Yr-Old Golghar To Come Live With Pari Bazaar

Bhopal: Renovated 154-Yr-Old Golghar To Come Live With Pari Bazaar

MP: All Forgotten! NHRC Asks 'Do Cops Get Weekly Offs?'; PHQ Yet To Reply

MP: All Forgotten! NHRC Asks 'Do Cops Get Weekly Offs?'; PHQ Yet To Reply

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP May Field Shivraj Singh Chouhan Either From Vidisha Or Chhindwara

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP May Field Shivraj Singh Chouhan Either From Vidisha Or Chhindwara