Madhya Pradesh: College Girl Forced To Marry Under Influence Of Toxicants In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: College Girl Forced To Marry Under Influence Of Toxicants |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old girl, who is a BA student here in a government college, was made to drink water laced with intoxicants by her friends. Under the intoxicated condition, they took her to Chintaman Ganesh temple and got her married to a youth, a video of which was also made.

According to police, the victim came to college with her friend on February 16 from where she along with her friend was going towards Freeganj on foot. She met her friend on the way who said that Arjun had met with an accident. The girl came to Tower Chowk sitting on his bike. Here he found Subhash, Pramila, Arjun, Lala, Ravi and Nirmal.

The girl said why were you brought here by lying? During that time, a friend gave her water to drink which was laced with intoxicants. The girl became unconscious after drinking water.

Then friends took her to Chintaman temple where her friend Premila took her to a room and after dressing her in a saree, she also put a garland of flowers around her neck. The said friends got the girl married to Arjun, 23, son of Bhagirath, a resident of Delchi and also made a video. Madhav Nagar police are investigating the matter.

ABDUCTED GIRL RESCUED

The police traced a kidnapped girl from Panwasa along with a youth from Rajasthan. Police said that on February 9, a person living behind Sheetal Public School had lodged a report of kidnapping of his 17-year-old daughter.

Police started searching for her and after finding the location in Rajasthan, a police team reached there and recovered her along with Vinod Rathore, a resident of Panvasa and brought them to the police station.

Police interrogated Vinod after handing over the girl to the One Stop Centre. Police said that the youth took the girl to Rajasthan to work as a labourer. Along with getting the girl medically examined, her statement will also be recorded.

TEENAGER RAPED BY NEIGHBOUR

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour, the report of which has been lodged at Panwasa police station. Police said the girl was raped by neighbour Arjun, son of Santosh Malviya after calling her home.

The girl returned home and narrated her ordeal to her family members, after which the family took her to the police station and filed a case against the miscreant under the provisions of the IPC and POCSO Act.