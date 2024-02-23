Bhopal: Man Held For Raping, Assaulting Beautician | Representational Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a beautician.

According to the Gautam Nagar police, the woman had befriended a man named Ramshankar, a resident of Karond, five years ago on social media. The duo exchanged phone numbers and began speaking over the phone frequently. In 2021, Ramshankar reached the woman’s house and outraged her modesty. When the woman protested, Ramshankar promised to marry her. He also told her that he was a mining engineer and will tie the knot with her soon.

He kept on committing the act for two years. Recently, when the woman mounted pressure on him for marriage, he went to her house and accused her of having a bad character and also assaulted her.

The woman approached the police on Thursday, who plunged into action and arrested the accused.

Labour contractor booked for threatening builder

A labour contractor was booked for allegedly blackmailing a Chunabhatti-based builder and threatening to kill him on Wednesday.

According to the Chunabhatti police, the complainant, named Nitin Agrawal, runs a firm named Swadesh Builders. He has known the labour contractor named Asif Khan for the past three years. In his complaint to the police, Agrawal said he had worked with Khan on a project almost a year ago. After the project was completed, Agrawal made the payment to the labourers in due time. He alleged that despite that Khan has been blackmailing him to pay Rs 4 lakh.

He went on to say that he was heading somewhere on Wednesday, when Khan met him on the way and allegedly threatened to pay the money, else he would kill him. Following this, Agrawal approached the police, who had registered a complaint against Khan and launched a manhunt to nab him.