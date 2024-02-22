MP: Mother Claims Daughter Sexually Assaulted By Husband And Two Other In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A mother files a complaint on Thursday alleging that her daughter was taken to a field late at night by her husband, where she was sexually assaulted by two other men in Morena.

A complaint was lodged in the Mata Basaiya police station area of the district, where a husband allegedly took his wife to a field on a motorcycle in the darkness of night due to her inability to conceive a child. There, she was subjected to assault by two other individuals. The victim's mother, residing near the Solanki Petrol Pump on Jaura Road in Morena, approached the Mata Basaiya police station to report the incident. She stated that her daughter, despite being married to her son-in-law Kamlesh for six years, had not been able to conceive a child due to his infertility.

On February 6, 2024, her daughter, accompanied by her husband, was on her way from her in-laws' village, Gram Raipur, Thana Dimani, to Muraina. In the darkness of the evening, her son-in-law diverted her towards Gram Kheda and took her to a field of mustard crops. There, two unknown individuals were called upon by her son-in-law who then sexually assaulted her daughter. The perpetrators threatened her daughter that if she disclosed the incident to anyone, they would kill her.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Mata Basaiya police station registered a case under Sections 376, 506, 120B, and 109 of the Indian Penal Code based on the statements of the victim and initiated an investigation. During the investigation, the victim's statement under Section 164 was recorded in the court, where she accused her husband, Kamlesh, of planning the crime with the help of two unknown accomplices.

Recognizing the severity of the case, the Superintendent of Police announced a reward of Rs. 3,000 on each of the accused. Under the guidance of the station in-charge, Jaypal Singh Gurjar, a team was formed to investigate the matter thoroughly. The team examined CCTV footage around the incident site and conducted inquiries with locals. Consequently, the identities of the two perpetrators were ascertained, including the victim's husband, Kamlesh.

The accused individuals, who were engaged in labor work in a new colony being developed in Gram Kheda under the jurisdiction of the Dimani police station, were arrested by the police team.