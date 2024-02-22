MP: Irritated By Constant Nagging, Drunk Son Sets 70-Yr-Old Mom On Fire In Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a drunk son allegedly set his 70-year-old disabled mother on fire in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Wednesday. Apparently, the son got irritated by his mom's constant nagging and scolding.

The victim, 70-year-old Bheenkabai, succumbed to her injuries while struggling in agony. The culprit, identified as Dhansingh, has been apprehended by the police. According to reports, Dhansingh confessed to the crime, stating that he lost his temper due to his mother's constant nagging.

Dhansingh pushed his mother, who was sleeping outside the house, off the cot, then poured kerosene and set her on fire. Bheenkabai was disabled in one leg. Her husband and daughter-in-law had already passed away. She used to live with Dhansingh, her grandson and wife. On the night of the incident, the son and daughter-in-law had gone to visit the relatives.

The tragic event occurred in the Patel neighborhood of the Juladad area under the Udaynagar police jurisdiction. Station in-charge BD Veera confirmed that Dhansingh will be presented in court on Thursday.

4-Year-Old Girl Fatally Hit By Car In Indore, Dies

A 4-year-old girl lost her life after being struck by a car in the Hathod police station area of Indore district yesterday. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead by the doctors. The heartbreaking incident was captured on CCTV.

According to Hathod police reports, the young girl, Jainav (4), was walking home hand in hand with her father Shoeb yesterday afternoon. Suddenly, a car approached from behind and collided with the girl in Kumhar Mohalla.