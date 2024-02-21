Indore: Man Held For Stealing Jewellery From Locked House, Buyer Also Arrested |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Vijay Nagar police arrested a person for stealing gold, silver jewellery, and cash from a locked house, along with the buyer of the stolen items, police said on Tuesday. The police recovered the stolen jewellery worth around Rs 3 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Bhalse, alias Patar of Malviya Nagar. The police also arrested the buyer of stolen items, who has been identified as Rahul Chaudhary of Ram Krishna Bagh Colony. According to the police, one Devendra Singh Gaur, a resident of Scheme No. 54, lodged a complaint with the Vijay Nagar police station, stating that he had gone to the market for a couple of hours after locking his house.

When he returned he found that an unidentified accused had entered his house by breaking the lock and stole gold, silver jewelry, and cash from his almirah. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and initiated an investigation.

The police examined several CCTV footage installed nearby and identified the suspect. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to his crime and informed the police about the buyer of the stolen items. The accused has previously been booked in 26 cases of theft in different police stations in the city. Both the accused are being further interrogated for any other previous criminal activities.