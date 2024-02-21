Indore: Settle ₹4.36 Cr Food Bill: Khajrana Temple Body To MGM Medical College 

MGM medical College, Indore | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Ganapati Mandir Khajrana Management Committee (Khajrana Temple) has dashed off a letter to MGM Medical College to clear the bills of around Rs 4.36 crore pending from the last around two years for supplying food to patients admitted in all associated hospitals.

The college authority said that they had received the letter from the temple committee. The college said that they had made partial payments for the same. Meanwhile, the college has also sought a budget from the medical education department to clear the bills.

The college has the state’s biggest government-run medical facility – Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, Super Speciality Hospital, Cancer Hospital, MRTB Hospital, Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital and School of Excellence for Eye Hospital.

Except for the eye hospital, all other hospitals associated with the medical college are being supplied food from the kitchen of Khajrana Ganesh Mandir that generates an average bill of Rs 15 lakh per month. The letter has been written by the committee to the college administration to clear the bills as many reminders had already been given.

Indore: Cops Reunite Two Girls With heir families

Two minor girls who lost their way while playing were recovered safely said the Hira Nagar police on Tuesday. Information was received at Police control room dial-100 that two minor girls who had lost their way home have been spotted.

The police reached the place and recovered the girls safely. The police gathered information about their families after having conversation with them and handed them to their families safely. The girls informed police that they had come far away from their home while playing.